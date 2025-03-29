Nvidia launches AI assistant

HQ

Nvidia has introduced its experimental AI assistant, Project G-Assist, in the NVIDIA app. It's designed to help PC users maximize in-game performance by optimizing both the graphics card and the system's overall settings.

G-Assist requires 10 GB of storage and runs locally on the user's computer. You can interact with the assistant via text or voice commands to tweak game settings, enhance image quality and refresh rates, and get explanations of various graphics technologies. Additionally, G-Assist can also control compatible hardware from select manufacturers, including Logitech and Corsair.

The assistant is compatible with Nvidia's RTX 30-, 40-, and 50-series graphics cards that have at least 12 GB of video memory.

Will you try out G-Assist?