Nvidia is now worth as much as the entire Chinese stock market

HQ

Nvidia's value has been soaring over the last twelve months. Largely because of its commitment to AI technology and development, the company has vast exceeded the $1 trillion mark, and is now one of the biggest companies in the world.

Yesterday, it even managed to become more valuable than Amazon for a brief time. It had a closing value of $1.78 trillion, but Amazon just managed to edge it out by the markets' closing at $1.79 trillion.

This massive surge in market revenue also pushed Nvidia's worth to be on par with all the companies on the Hong Kong stock exchange. This both shows the power of Nvidia, and perhaps some stumbling blocks for the Chinese economy.

What do you think about the rise of Nvidia?

Thanks, Business Insider.