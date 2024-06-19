Nvidia is now the highest valued company in the world

HQ

Back in 2021, Apple overtook Microsoft to become the world's highest valued company, holding the title for three years. But in January this year, Microsoft slipped past, sending Apple down to second place.

But anyone who has followed the stock market in recent years knows that another tech giant has been climbing like a rocket, namely Nvidia. Earlier this month, they actually overtook Apple and just two weeks later they have now also passed Microsoft.

Nvidia is now valued at $3.34 trillion, while Microsoft has a market capitalization of no more than a paltry $3.32 trillion, and Apple at a measly $3.29 trillion. After that, it's a big jump down to fourth and fifth place where two other American giants are located, specifically Google (or Alphabet as they are actually called) followed by Amazon, both of which have a market capitalization of around two trillion dollars.

Nvidia's enormous growth thanks to efforts in artificial intelligence means that graphic cards is now basically a minor side hustle (or even less than that). Some analysts have already speculated that this might be the end of the Geforce series, as the company might leave the consumer graphics card market eventually to focus more on investments with way better revenue.

Thanks USA Today