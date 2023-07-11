Nvidia is launching a new RTX 4060 Ti GPU next week

HQ

Nvidia is set to release the RTX 4060 Ti 16GB next week, on the 18th of July. This card will come with more VRAM, but potential buyers are worried about the price, and the performance they'll be getting from the new card.

Nvidia's 40-series GPUs have suffered from criticism around their pricing since the launch of the flagship 4090 and 4080 cards. We're also not really getting the bang for our buck here, either, as the new cards aren't significantly outpacing their predecessors.

There is hope with each new card released that Nvidia can fix these problems, but at $499, the RTX 4060 Ti 16GB again appears to be too much for an "entry-level" GPU.