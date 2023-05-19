Nvidia introduces us to the RTX 4060 family

HQ

Nvidia has just announced its latest addition to the GeForce RTX 40 series in the 4060 family. The 4060 will have three models: an 8GB 4060 Ti, a 16GB 4060 Ti, and the 8GB 4060.

These cards differ quite heavily when it comes to price. You'll be paying $499 for the RTX 4060 Ti 16GB, but only $299 for the RTX 4060 8GB. The middle child of the family, being the 8GB 4060 Ti, will cost you $399. All of the cards are said to feature the advancements of Nvidia's Ada Lovelace architecture, but we'll have to see if the curse of the price to performance ratio of the 40 series remains intact.

As well as having different prices, the 4060 family are also launching at different times in the year. The 4060 Ti 8GB will be with us as early as next week. It'll release on the 24th of May, specifically, while we'll be waiting until July for the 16GB version of the 4060 Ti and the base model 4060.

Will you be looking to buy any of these cards? Check out Nvidia's site for more information.