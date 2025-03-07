Nvidia heavily criticised for lying about RTX 5070

HQ

At CES earlier this year, Nvidia's top dog Jensen Huang took to the stage to introduce a new generation of graphics cards, along with a long list of claims about their performance. One of these was the budget model 5070 which, according to Huang, would be able to compete with, and even surpass, the previous generation 4090 cards.

A claim that now, with hindsight, after the 5070 cards reached customers, turned out to be a complete lie. Two of YouTube's biggest tech channels, Gamers Nexus and Linus Tech Tips, are both criticising the new 5070 cards, calling its claimed performance a complete hoax.

Also Ars Technica joined the chorus, calling the RTX 5070 a disappointment, with performance only marginally better than last year's 4070 Super, despite increased power consumption. But despite all the criticism, the new 5070 cards have sold out quickly, and the few remaining cards are being sold expensively on the second-hand market.