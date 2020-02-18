Nvidia has made a Cyberpunk 2077-themed graphics card

If you're among those eager to get their hands on CDPR's next grand adventure, the dystopian sci-fi RPG otherwise known as Cyberpunk 2077, then you may well be interested in taking a look at the studio's latest collaboration with hardware specialists Nvidia.

The new GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition is a mega-limited run of 200 graphics cards and you can't buy one (well, not yet at least, we imagine a couple of them will find their way onto eBay at some point) although 77 of the distinctive-looking GPUs are being offered as prizes in a competition (head this way and enter before February 28).

Cyberpunk 2077 was recently delayed, with the game's planned April release date pushed back to September 17. When it does eventually hack its way onto store shelves, you'll be able to grab it on PC, PS4, Stadia, and Xbox One.