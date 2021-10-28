Nvidia has created the "world's smallest gaming arcade" in a red phone box

HQ

Nvidia has come up with a great way to repurpose the iconic yet redundant red phone boxes scattered around the UK. The tech company has changed one of the boxes into what it claims to be the "world's smallest gaming arcade", packing the box with only the required hardware to be able to stream GeForce Now.

The box is located in Manchester, opposite the Corn Exchange, and features a tablet and a controller to play on, as well as a 5G connection, a bunch of neon green lights, and crucially, a mini-fridge to keep your drinks cool while gaming.

Unfortunately, the booth isn't going to become a staple of Manchester's infrastructure, as it was only around for a day, and has already been moved along. But, that doesn't necessarily mean the tiny gaming arcade won't be popping up elsewhere around the country.

