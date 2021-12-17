Nvidia gives away unique computers at the Matrix premiere

At this time of year, Santa comes early to some lucky souls. Together with Warner Bros, graphics card manufacturer Nvidia is giving away Matrix-themed computers designed by modders. This coincides with the release of the new Matrix Resurrections movie on December 22, and they are certainly no dime-store computers either - they are packed with high quality components. Nvidia of course provides the graphics cards, which would be strange otherwise, and they are the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti or RTX 3090, depending on the computer model. Each PC has its own technical specification. Below you can see the full list of options.
The natural follow-up question is of course; how can I get my hands on one and when?
The answer is unsurprisingly; on Nividia's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
It's all about engaging on social media by liking posts, sharing and retweeting, hash tagging #TheMatrix in various contexts and simply promoting Wachowski's upcoming reel starring Keanu Reeves as usual in the role of Neo. The activity will run between 14 December and 22 December. All three sizzling hot rigs should have an owner before the New Year arrives. If you're not one of the lucky three, don't worry, five more entrants will receive a Matrix Resurrection-designed GPU backplane.
Digital Storm Backup Operator
Computer Case: Digital Storm Aventum X
GPU: GeForce RTX 3080 Ti
CPU: Ryzen 9 5950X
Motherboard: ROG Maximus Crosshair VIII Formula
RAM: 32GB DDR4 HyperX Fury RGB
Storage: 1TB m.2
PSU: 1200W 80 Plus Gold
Cooling: EKWB Custom Liquid Cooling
NZXT Nebuchadnezzar
Computer Case: NZXT 710i
GPU: GeForce RTX 3080 Ti
CPU: AMD 5800X
Motherboard: NZXT N7 B550
RAM: 32GB (2x16) DDR4 TEAM T-Force
Storage: WD 1TB m.2
PSU: NZXT C850
Cooling: NZXT Z73 Kraken AIO
Fans: NZXT AER LED Fans
The Breacher
GPU: GeForce RTX 3090
CPU: Ryzen 9 3950X
Motherboard: MSI X370 Carbon
RAM: 32GB Corsair Vengeance RGB
Storage: 2TB m.2
PSU: Cooler Master 1200W