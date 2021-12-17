Nvidia gives away unique computers at the Matrix premiere

HQ

At this time of year, Santa comes early to some lucky souls. Together with Warner Bros, graphics card manufacturer Nvidia is giving away Matrix-themed computers designed by modders. This coincides with the release of the new Matrix Resurrections movie on December 22, and they are certainly no dime-store computers either - they are packed with high quality components. Nvidia of course provides the graphics cards, which would be strange otherwise, and they are the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti or RTX 3090, depending on the computer model. Each PC has its own technical specification. Below you can see the full list of options.

The natural follow-up question is of course; how can I get my hands on one and when?

The answer is unsurprisingly; on Nividia's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

It's all about engaging on social media by liking posts, sharing and retweeting, hash tagging #TheMatrix in various contexts and simply promoting Wachowski's upcoming reel starring Keanu Reeves as usual in the role of Neo. The activity will run between 14 December and 22 December. All three sizzling hot rigs should have an owner before the New Year arrives. If you're not one of the lucky three, don't worry, five more entrants will receive a Matrix Resurrection-designed GPU backplane.

Digital Storm Backup Operator

Computer Case: Digital Storm Aventum X

GPU: GeForce RTX 3080 Ti

CPU: Ryzen 9 5950X

Motherboard: ROG Maximus Crosshair VIII Formula

RAM: 32GB DDR4 HyperX Fury RGB

Storage: 1TB m.2

PSU: 1200W 80 Plus Gold

Cooling: EKWB Custom Liquid Cooling

NZXT Nebuchadnezzar

Computer Case: NZXT 710i

GPU: GeForce RTX 3080 Ti

CPU: AMD 5800X

Motherboard: NZXT N7 B550

RAM: 32GB (2x16) DDR4 TEAM T-Force

Storage: WD 1TB m.2

PSU: NZXT C850

Cooling: NZXT Z73 Kraken AIO

Fans: NZXT AER LED Fans

The Breacher

GPU: GeForce RTX 3090

CPU: Ryzen 9 3950X

Motherboard: MSI X370 Carbon

RAM: 32GB Corsair Vengeance RGB

Storage: 2TB m.2

PSU: Cooler Master 1200W