Nvidia G-SYNC Pulsar monitors coming to market

HQ

Nvidia's G-Sync has been on the market for over a decade, giving gamers a strong weapon against non-synced video signals and screen tearing, while also allowing for Variable Refresh Rate.

While teased last year, this years CES showcases some of the monitors that will soon hit your local retailers featuring the upgraded G-Sync Pulsar which Nvidia calls "a new gold standard for visual clarity and fidelity through the invention of variable frequency backlight strobing".

The new system is build directly in to the display scaler from MediaTek, thus freeing the monitor for having a built-in G-Sync module, making them cheaper to produce.

Normally, the refresh rate of the monitor is set to match the frame rate of the GPU - this is how stutter and screen tearing is normally countered. Display motion blur is still a problem with this, as your eyes track movement in images faster than it can be removed from the retina, and as slow LCD transitions happen as each LCD crystal changes from one colour to another with constant backlight on it. G-Sync Pulsar uses multiple horizontal sections for backlight that pulse idependently at 25% of the frame time, and does not lit before the crystal has aligned correctly, this is called "rolling scan", and provides a much smoother visual experience in theory.

Included is also auto-tuning of colour temperature and brightness.

A 1.040Hz monitor is soon to be released, this is done by the pulsing, and thus the Pulsar name, the display backlight, getting what Nvidia calls "perceived effective motion clarity of over 1,000 Hz" and continuing to claim that a game played at 250 FPS at 1000Hz this way will "provide motion clarity effectively quadruple that of your refresh rate."

Nvidia's marketing material really emphasizes clarity, image fidelity and reduction of motion blur created by the monitor.

These monitors are mostly aimed at competitive gaming, with the MSI MPG 272QRF X36 to be one of the first products to feature the technology, prices are not public yet, with the monitor being a 27" Rapid IPS display doing 1440p at 360Hz.

Nvidia

MSI

Nvidia