Nvidia demonstrates actual useful AI advisor

CES 2026 was also a place to demonstrate that generative AI, if used correctly, can actually be beneficial to both players and developers.

This was done by revealing that Creative Assembly, perhaps in recognition that their games can be slightly overwhelming for new players, are experimenting with an "dynamic AI Advisor", which is tech speak for a generative AI that is trained using only a very select internal dataset, and running directly on the GPU.

In this way the AI has full access to the entire system, and is able to give the player actual useful advice that is current, and based on the database being used for the game, with the context being clear and customizable to match the player.

Creative Assembly intends to do more research on such systems, testing and getting player feedback, with an eye open to evolving in to characters which can react and act according to your actual gameplay in a much deeper level. This could also indicate that Total War: Warhammer 40K may get rid of the usual standard adviser in the game, and have a new AI powered one that can actual monitor and advise on your actual gameplay, instead of just giving pre-determined advice, whether its relevant or not.

This could also pave the way for a more clever use of AI to improve player experience while avoiding thousands of programming hours.

