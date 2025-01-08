Nvidia confirms The Witcher 4 trailer was pre-rendered with an RTX 5090

HQ

Nvidia has just revealed its latest line-up of graphics cards. We were expecting some big news from the green brand at CES this year, and they didn't disappoint. With more AI upscaling than ever before, and some serious power to boot, we're expecting the 50-series to provide some great performance, even if they will clean out your bank account.

Showing off the power of the 50-series cards, in a new news post Nvidia revealed that The Witcher 4 trailer we saw at The Game Awards last December was pre-rendered on a 5090. Also, Nvidia confirms that it has been working with CD Projekt Red since the beginning of the game's development, and that it will launch with "the latest RTX-powered technologies."

That's once it's ready to ship, which is still likely to be years away. Even so, it's impressive that the card can manage the visuals we saw in the trailer, even if they are unlikely to reflect the final product when The Witcher 4 launches.