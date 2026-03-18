Nvidia CEO says gamers are "completely wrong" about DLSS 5

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DLSS 5 probably didn't have the reveal Nvidia wanted. It has become a bit of a laughing stock among gamers, primarily for its ability to turn a lot of well-designed game characters into uncanny, AI recreations that feel almost the definition of AI slop. People aren't a fan, to be blunt.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, however, doesn't agree with that sentiment. When asked in a Q&A with Tom's Hardware about the criticism, he said that people are wrong about DLSS 5. "Well, first of all, they're completely wrong," Huang began. He then went onto explain how it's up to the developer on DLSS 5 in how they use it, clarifying it's not a post-processing technology.

"The reason for that is because, as I have explained very carefully, DLSS 5 fuses controllability of the of geometry and textures and everything about the game with generative AI," Huang said. "It's not post-processing, it's not post-processing at the frame level, it's generative control at the geometry level...All of that is in the control — direct control — of the game developer," he said. This is very different than generative AI; it's content-control generative AI. That's why we call it neural rendering."

According to Huang, it'll be entirely up to a developer to fine-tune the AI, and see what the end result is when they use DLSS 5 with their characters. Whether this will turn people's opinion around is hard to say, as a lot of damage has already been done on the first impression.