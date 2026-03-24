Nvidia CEO on DLSS 5: "I don't love AI slop myself"

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Since its reveal, DLSS 5 has largely been mocked online for how it misinterprets the artistic vision of a game developer and puts a big AI filter over the top of it. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang believes we're wrong to misjudge the technology so early, and has once again explained its purpose in a new interview.

Speaking with Lex Fridman, Huang said that he can empathise with gamers and their position on DLSS 5. "I could see where they're coming from, because I don't love AI slop myself... all of the AI-generated content looks increasingly similar... I'm empathetic towards what they're thinking."

However, Huang doesn't want us to just associate this tool with AI slop. "It's conditioned by the textures, the artistry of the artist. And so every single frame, it enhances, but it doesn't change." Essentially, again Huang argued it's up to the artist in how they want to use the tool. Also, it's apparently to their benefit. "All of that is done for the artist, so they can create something that is far more beautiful, but still in the style they want."

Huang clarified DLSS 5 isn't just for post-processing existing images in games. Instead, it's about giving artists "the tool of AI." Whether that's something they asked for or wanted is out of the question, as it's there now.