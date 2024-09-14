Nvidia CEO gives breakdown on how they use AI

HQ

AI might not be the evil, soul-crushing technology it is often made out to be, and in fact can have some real, tangible benefits.

Of course, the caveat here is that the companies using AI use it ethically and for the betterment of all, instead of trying to, you know, replace artists and the like for some reason.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang seems to be trying to get on the right side of history with AI, and has recently spoken about how vital it is to their systems and how the implementation of AI in Nvidia products is leading to benefits for all.

Huang said: "In our company, we use it for computer graphics. We can't do computer graphics anymore without AI. We compute one pixel, we infer the other 32. I mean it's incredible.

"And so we hallucinate, if you will, the other 32, and it looks temporally stable, it looks photorealistic, and the image quality is incredible, the performance is incredible.

"Computing one pixel takes a lot of energy. That's computation. Inference the other 32 takes very little energy, and you can do it incredibly fast. So one of the takeaways there isn't just about training the model - it's about using the model."

To be blunt, whilst this does indicate that Nvidia - the largest computer company in the world - are reliant on AI, and I'm not sure how I feel about that, the method does make sense.

As for the wider benefits that tip me over onto the not panicking about Skynet side of the spectrum, Huang said: "If not for AI, the work that we're doing in robotics, digital biology, just about every tech bio company I meet these days is built on top of Nvidia.

"Small molecule generation, virtual screening, I mean - just that whole space is going to get reinvented for the very first time with computer-aided drug discovery because of AI. So, incredible work being done there."

I'll be honest, I don't know too much about AI. But, as much as I'm pro better graphics when I'm playing games, this is what AI should be and should have always been about, so it's nice to see the top dog of Nvidia recognising that, and I hope it's how the tech continues to be implemented (thanks, PC Gamer).