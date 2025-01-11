Nvidia CEO defends the high price of RTX 5090: "Gamers want the best"

HQ

The pricing of Nvidia's newly showcased flagship graphics card, the RTX 5090, has raised quite a few questions, as it will cost $1,999 upon release in Sweden. This is double the price of its predecessor, the RTX 4090, and criticism has been directed at Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang regarding this fact.

However, in an interview following the CES presentation, Huang defended the pricing, stating that this is the cost of staying at the top. He also emphasized that the card is aimed at gamers who are unwilling to compromise or save a few hundred dollars here and there.

"Our enthusiasts, if they want the best, they won't settle for something slightly better or save $100 by choosing something a bit worse."

He stressed that the RTX 5090 is not intended for everyone but primarily for those willing to invest tens of thousands of kronor in their PCs and seek the best in graphics performance. Huang also reminded that Nvidia offers graphics cards in various price ranges to meet the needs of its diverse customer base.

Huang concluded the interview by emphasizing that the company strives to deliver cutting-edge technology to those who value the very best and are willing to invest in it.

What do you think about the price of the RTX 5090? Is $1,999 reasonable or way too expensive?