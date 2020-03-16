Nvidia calls for gamers to help combat COVID-19

The online distributed computing project headed by Pande Lab at Stanford University, [email protected] (which, with the help of a small program borrows a portion of users' computers calculation power, and uses it to solve, simulate and develop cures against different diseases) has asked for help on its website in its fight for a coronavirus cure, as has Nvidia.

The duo is now looking for people to chip in with their processing power to combat the Corona Virus. It already boasts the help of one of the most powerful computing systems in the world, sporting 98,7 PetaFLOPS prior to the announcement.

Each system connected to [email protected] will act as a separate node in a Supercomputer, with each node simulating its own molecular dynamic. All results are then combined in datasheets used by researchers to understand and combat coronavirus/COVID-19.

If you are worried about the thermals, different tiers of computing can be selected, it can be done offline, and different auto-shut-downs for the program can be selected as well. As the computer power used is scaling with the user's use of the computer, no impact will be felt during normal office use.

Gamereactor strongly encourages its readers to help out this way - you don't game, browse Gamereactor or write emails when you sleep, after all.

Image credit: [email protected]