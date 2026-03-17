Nvidia call DLSS 5 a "GPT moment" but internet calls it a joke

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On Monday evening, Nvidia unveiled its new DLSS 5 technology, with the inclusion of AI to enhance visuals, particularly facial details, drawing the most attention - a development the company believes is the next major leap forward in the gaming world. To illustrate this, a short video was also released showing how games can be enhanced with the technology, which you can watch below.

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Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang comments on what he believes is a giant leap forward:

"Twenty-five years after NVIDIA invented the programmable shader, we are reinventing computer graphics once again. DLSS 5 is the GPT moment for graphics — blending handcrafted rendering with generative AI to deliver a dramatic leap in visual realism while preserving the control artists need for creative expression.

Computer graphics comes to life, now what did we do? We fused controllable 3D graphics, the ground truth of virtual worlds, the structured data of virtual worlds, and the generated worlds. We combined 3D graphics with generative AI and probabilistic computing.

One of them is completely predictive, the other one, probabilistic yet highly realistic. The content is beautiful as well as controllable. This concept of fusing structured information and generative AI will repeat itself in one industry after another. Structured data is the foundation of trustworthy AI."

While the technology is undoubtedly impressive, it would be a stretch to say the internet was impressed. On the contrary, the criticism has been massive. Nvidia's "enhanced" faces rarely resemble what the game developer originally envisioned, and unfortunately bear a striking resemblance to the typically lackluster and unimaginative AI you get when you ask Grok or ChatGPT to enhance a photo or render a beautiful person.

We've scrolled through countless posts in comment sections and on social media and can attest that virtually everyone who took the time to comment is thoroughly negative about what they consider to be automated AI-slop.

Here's a selection from Resetera and YouTube:



"Now your game can look like an ai generated image wow"



"no way this isn't an april fools joke"



"We died in 2020 and are in hell right now"



"looks like it completely changes what the devs originally designed. beyond weird."



"My first impression is the same as the comments...at least for faces it looks like they overlaid an AI beauty filter."



"Looks like snapchat filters."



"Why is she suddenly wearing lipstick?!? Wtf."



"This is absolutely horrendous"



"This is just straight up changing the art and character design to something resembling an AI "beautification" filter. It looks fucking terrible."



What do you think of the technology yourself?