Nvidia brings generative AI to a wider audience with new tools

HQ

Generative AI is a tough nut to crack, but Nvidia has tried to communicate it in some sort of understandable way, and naturally with a focus on what Nvidia brings to the table. They did some really nice overviews and presentation slides that made this very complicated topic just a tad more easily understood, coupled with a functioning demo of it.

We have rewritten a few Nvidia press releases into a text that is understandable to real humans, as the current communication about these topics requires either a keen interest or a degree in computer science, and that is too bad since it's extremely interesting.

NVIDIA Tensor cores can accelerate platforms such as Stable Diffusion XL, a model for text-to-image workflows. This is one of the ways that player-interaction in games are made

NVIDIA RTX Remix can do generative AI texture tools. This is how a lot of mods that remaster older games are made. Beta release is later this month, it delivers generative AI tools that can transform basic textures from classic games into 4K-resolution, and has physically based rendering materials.

NVIDIA ACE (Avatar Cloud Engine) microservices generates interaction with digital characters, including facial expressions, answers and general dialogue. The generative AI-powered speech and animation models enable developers to add intelligent and dynamic digital avatars to games.

AI Workbench, a unified, easy-to-use toolkit for AI developers, will be available in beta later this month.

"Generative AI is the single most significant platform transition in computing history and will transform every industry, including gaming," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. "With over 100 million RTX AI PCs and workstations, NVIDIA is a massive installed base for developers and gamers to enjoy the magic of generative AI."

So, in short, reactive NPCs that are quasi-real time generated in terms of response and behaviour might be just around the corner, however, you should not expect it to work with non-online games, nor graphics cards with less than 16GB of memory as this for some reason is the bare minimum for generative AI to function locally in your computer.