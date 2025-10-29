Nvidia becomes the world's first $5 trillion company

HQ

Nvidia's explosive rise amongst the world's biggest and best valued corporations continues, and this time they've crossed a monumental threshold before any other.

As CNN reports, the company is the first ever to be valued at $5 trillion. This is after the company's share prices rose 3% Wednesday morning, and that marks an increase of nearly 50% in 2025 alone.

This specific increase comes off the back trade agreement talks between US president Trump and Xi Jinping in South Korea, which may end up opening up the Chinese market to Nvidia's high-end AI chips.

While Nvidia's consumer products and services remain popular, it is by far their data centre chips that have placed them at the top, and mainly because investors are willing to place large investments with AI companies, of which Nvidia is seen as a key player in the building of AI infrastructure.

But, as CNN also speculates, "the return on AI investments, has raised concerns that the AI market may be a bubble waiting to burst."