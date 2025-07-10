Nvidia becomes the first company in the world to reach a value of $4 trillion

HQ

It might seem like news more suited to a financial media, but its impact on the tech world makes it hard to dodge. Nvidia today reached $4 trillion in stock price, becoming the first company to do so, and widening its lead as the world's most valuable company.

Its main competitors and pursuers, Apple and Microsoft, are still trading at around $3 trillion (not bad, in our opinion). Nvidia has achieved the milestone by consolidating its investments in artificial intelligence, where they continue to lead the way. According to NASDAQ live data, Nvidia shares are currently trading at $162.83 apiece. An increase in value since the beginning of 2025 of 20%.

To give you an idea of Nvidia's meteoric rise in the markets, the company reached the two billion mark in February 2024, and as of 10 July 2025, it has doubled that value.

Do you think Nvidia's hegemony will continue to be sustained in AI, or will it take advantage of this to move into other internal development divisions such as hardware and computer components?