Nvidia announces the RTX 5060 line of GPUs

There has been a lot of talk about Nvidia's RTX 5000 Series of graphics cards, as their performance has been so-so, while their pricing has been extreme. Consumers have been crying out for more affordably priced models, and this is now what we're getting, albeit at a much lower level of performance too.

The RTX 5060 line has been announced, revealed, and even launched in-part. There will be two variants (one with different memory options), including the base RTX 5060 and also the slightly more advanced RTX 5060 Ti. The latter is becoming available today, at two price points depending on the memory option you select, and the base edition won't be made available until an undetermined date in May. As for the pricing, it is as follows:



RTX 5060 - $299



RTX 5060 Ti 8GB - $379



RTX 5060 Ti 16GB - $429



As these cards are built on Blackwell architecture, they do feature access to DLSS 4, Multi Frame Generation, Ray-Reconstruction, Super Resolution, and the other new AI-enhanced rendering and upscaling solutions that are present on the much more powerful and expensive 70, 80, and 90 versions of the RTX 5000 Series.

Nvidia claims that this will enable twice the frame rate of the 4060 and at a lower latency too, all while being able to run several of the latest and most demanding games at maxed out graphical settings and at above 100 fps. The native frame rate and resolution the cards can offer isn't mentioned, as this performance takes into account the various AI software that the cards can utilise.

As for additional specs, we're told that both the 5060 and the 5060 Ti models use 5th Gen Tensor Cores, 4th Gen RT Cores, use an AMP processor, support 9th Gen NV encoders, 6th Gen NV decoders, Gen 5 PCIe Express, and up to DisplayPort 2.1b connections as well. You can see the full specs and how they compare to prior 60 GPUs below.

Lastly, we're told that RTX 5060-powered laptops will also be arriving in May, with these retailing from $1,099.