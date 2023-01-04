Nvidia Announces New RTX 40 Series Laptops

HQ

Nvidia has just unveiled its new RTX 40 series laptops at CES, again showing off the Ada Lovelace GPU architecture that the green team has been using for its latest generation of graphics cards.

In terms of performance, it's clear there's going to be a noticeable upgrade with the 40 series laptops, as they are around 4x faster than the previous generation. Moreover, they're also 3x more power efficient.

The new line-up of RTX 40 series laptops goes all the way from a 4050 right up to a 4090, which marks a first for laptops. This roster is split mostly between the high-end, flagship GPUs and the more affordable lower end machines. The RTX 4080 and 4090 GPU laptops start at $1,999 and are available next month, February 8 specifically.

Then, coming on the 22nd of Feb, are the 4050/60/70 model laptops, which start at around half the cost of $999. For those wanting to really up their gaming on the go, it might be worth looking into these new laptops.