Nvidia and partners change design and drivers to avoid common crashes

A number of crash-to-desktop experiences have led to some AIB's changing their designs, as capacitor configuration seems to affect performance.

A lot of credit goes to Igors Lab who amongst other things have discovered that drivers were not available on the scale needed for testing and production. The main breakthrough came when famous manufacturer EVGA stated that they have had "difficulties" when using POSCAP capacitors, instead of mixing it with groupings of MLCC capacitors, a design that is not that common due to higher manufacturing costs and availability of components.

It turns out that there is indeed "more than meets the eye", as Nvidia has released new drivers and a statement.

"NVIDIA posted a driver this morning that improves stability. Regarding partner board designs, our partners regularly customize their designs and we work closely with them in the process. The appropriate number of POSCAP vs. MLCC groupings can vary depending on the design and is not necessarily indicative of quality."

Gamereactor has reviewed both pure POSCAP and mixed variant RTX3080 cards, and we experienced they crashed with a mixed card, adding to the suspicion that it might not be all hardware related.