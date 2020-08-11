Nvidia Ampere, aka RTX 3090/3080, to be revealed this month

You're watching Advertisements

Nvidia is blessing the world with an event on the 31st of August, or rather, they are teasing it a lot on their Twitter channel.

With the wording "21 days. 21 year", several sources speculate that 21 years is a reference to the GeForce 256 graphics card that launched in 1999. 256x21 is 5276, the number of cores we are 99% sure the RTX3080 will have. The tweet was also made on the 10th of August, and well, 10+21=31. The maths adds up.

As Nvidia is using the hashtag "UltimateCountdown" we strongly expect a big reveal. Come on Nvidia.. we have waited soooo long.