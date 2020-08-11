Cookies

Nvidia Ampere, aka RTX 3090/3080, to be revealed this month

The new GPUs are set to be unveiled before the end of August.

Nvidia is blessing the world with an event on the 31st of August, or rather, they are teasing it a lot on their Twitter channel.

With the wording "21 days. 21 year", several sources speculate that 21 years is a reference to the GeForce 256 graphics card that launched in 1999. 256x21 is 5276, the number of cores we are 99% sure the RTX3080 will have. The tweet was also made on the 10th of August, and well, 10+21=31. The maths adds up.

As Nvidia is using the hashtag "UltimateCountdown" we strongly expect a big reveal. Come on Nvidia.. we have waited soooo long.

