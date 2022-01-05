Nvidia adding DLSS, Global illumination, Ray tracing and Reflex to a number of games

HQ

Nvidia has announced another 10 games with DLSS and RTX support, while their relatively new latency-reducing Reflex system has seen another seven games added, with a few titles overlapping.

The Day Before, sort of The Division meets zombies, will get both DLSS and three types of Ray Tracing, as well as Global Illumination from the moon, sun and similar natural light sources. It will release in June.

Rainbow Six: Extraction will be launching with DLSS, also on GeForce Now just like The Day Before, and to no surprise, will feature Nvidia Reflex when it releases this month.

Escape from Tarkov, while still in beta, already has Reflex, and this hardcore combat simulator now also gets support for DLSS in an upcoming update.

Super People will also get the full Monty with DLSS, Reflex and Global Illumination while Midnight Ghost Hunt only gets DLSS and Reflex.

Hitman 3 will get DLSS (finally), thus enabling everyone to enjoy this fantastic game without spending 3000+ Euro on a computer.

Late 2022 will be the release of Void train, and comes with DLSS, Global illumination and some Ray Tracing features.

The Anacrusis, launching next week, will be getting DLSS, and so will Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis in an upcoming patch.

DLSS and Ray Tracing is also featuring in the Ratten Reich RTS game releasing in September.