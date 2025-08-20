Let's start by saying that there is no immediate or instinctive connection between a company that makes blenders for healthy smoothies and a competitive Formula 1 team. Yes, you can really dig into the press material, and it says that both "combine power and precision," but the truth is that this connection is a bit far-fetched.

However, despite the obvious marketing talk, we don't really care, because just like with OnePlus' McLaren models, the racing team's orange mark almost always adds a touch of flair to their partners' products, and this is no exception.

There are three "Nutribullet x McLaren Team" products in this line: Portable, Pro 900, and Ultra. The latter two are traditional Nutribullet products, albeit slightly upgraded and with McLaren's rather attractive design language as packaging, and Portable is actually... well, portable in the sense that the blender itself runs on battery power, so you can load it with ingredients and blend at work for a fresh end result.

No matter what, you get the beautiful "McLaren Papaya" colour, a surprisingly durable material, and the well-known Nutribullet functionality that has become the backbone of so many around the world. And yes, there are of course relatively space-saving blenders that can do the same thing, but again, you just have to accept that certain products, or even manufacturers, are preferred for a reason, and when you pick up one of these McLaren Nutribullet blenders, you understand why.

However, in many ways, it's a fairly simple product to describe, as it's really just a blender with a container that you can screw on and which then functions as a portable drinking cup at the same time. The idea is that you prepare your meal directly in your Nutribullet x McLaren F1 Team, and that you then have everything you need in this one machine. This limits its use, one might argue, but on the other hand, it also eliminates the hassle of scraping the smoothie out of your existing blender into a cup of some kind, as here, it's all in one and the same machine.

If we stick with the Ultra model, it has a 1200-watt motor, which in itself is not innovative - you can get a Tauros blender with 1800 watts for half of what Nutribullet is asking for here, but you get a titanium-coated blade and matching blender cups made from Tritan Renew with Nutribullet's option. Measured solely on power, it's a little disappointing, but really it's a bit like measuring family cars solely on horsepower; it's one factor, of course, but it's not the only way to measure quality or performance. What's important is that I never once encountered any problems with the blender function itself while using the Ultra.

But the funny thing is that I didn't encounter any problems with the Pro 900 either, which costs less and doesn't have the titanium-coated blade. Of course, you get blender cups with the Ultra package, which alone can make up for the price increase, but there are indications that even the 900 watts are enough.

Portable is a fun size, but surprisingly functional. The 2000mAh battery is enough for one and a half times the money, but you would probably charge it after a single use, so it's definitely enough to blend a full portion in the container itself. The power output is not specified, but appears to be around 600 watts, and here it was clear that the motor itself struggled a little more with certain items. However, it's affordable at £50, which seems extremely reasonable.

Overall, these are rock-solid products, made a lot nicer by the flair offered by McLaren F1 Team, something I didn't think I'd ever say. It's difficult to give them a common score, but at the same time it seems unnecessary to review them individually when the Pro 900 and Ultra in particular are so similar. The point is that these blenders are attractive, work well, and are available at relatively reasonable prices, and that is enough.