Nutribullet gives its blenders some Formula 1 flair with McLaren partnership

If you're currently riding the highs that comes with being a McLaren Formula 1 fan, you might also be interested in adding some branded devices to your home to show your support for the motorsport team. If that sounds like you, Nutribullet has just the solution.

The blender maker has teamed up with McLaren to produce a line of themed blenders that come in the team's signature papaya and carbon fibre grey colour scheme. They don't do anything different to the rest of Nutribullet's products, so don't expect some crazy F1-inspired ultra-fast mode to blend your smoothies even quicker.

Still, the partnership does span three options, including the Ultra 1200 model that has been given a McLaren glow-up, and then two options for the Portable Blender, which comes in grey and papaya.

