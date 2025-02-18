Nutella's co-creator has died aged 97

HQ

Francesco Rivella, the chemist who helped Michele Ferrero develop chocolates alongside the world-renowned spread Nutella, has died aged 97. While his death was only confirmed recently, he passed on the 14th of February.

According to Lettera 43, in the 1950s, shortly after joining the Ferrero company, Rivella began searching Northern Europe alongside Michele Ferrero to study chocolates, creams and more from the region with the intent of surpassing them. It is this journey that led to him co-creating Nutella.

Rivella retired in 1993, and had since been a member of the Alba Rotary Club and former president of the Order of Chemists. Alongside Nutella, Rivella also helped created the Tic Tac, Kinder Chocolate, and Ferrero Rocher.

