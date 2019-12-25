Numskull reveals Bubble Bobble quarter-scale arcade cabinet

Numskull has unveiled its 8th quarter-scale arcade machine in the series. The latest machine is in partnership with Taito and the arcade cabinet will feature the original 80's classic, Bubble Bobble. The cabinet will feature the play the original arcade ROM on a modern-day emulator.

Numskull has received help from Taito to make this machine as authentic as possible with precise replica features. The high-quality machine has been made for durability, playability and portability. The rechargeable inbuilt batteries mean you take this machine on the go or have it set up at home in attract mode.

As Bubble Bobble never had a dedicated cabinet back in the 80's the collaboration with Taito has meant that this new design is a one of a kind and worlds first for the game.

The quarter-scale replica will retail at £129.99 and is due for release in September 2020.

Pre-order the Bubble Bobble machine today here.