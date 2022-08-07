Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Numskull releases gorgeous (and expensive!) collectible figure of Nemesis

It'll stand almost 30cm tall, and will start shipping this November.

We've all collected something at some point and those who have are well aware that it can be an expensive hobby. Usually we report on Hot Toys' excellent figures, but today we can report on the company Numskull who will be releasing a magnificent figure of Nemesis from Resident Evil 3.

Standing at 27.7cm tall, and with such a high level of detail, cheap is definitely not the word to describe this figurine. In fact, the collectible will retail for £99.99. So if you get the urge to empty your piggy bank, you can place an order here, ahead of the product's expected November shipping date.

