Nuki Keypad 2 NFC

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Making your home "smart" is no small feat. Where do you start, and how do you build an ecosystem? In my view, it's not a bad idea to start with a smart lock, as it's tangible, saves a huge amount of practical hassle in everyday life, and although it used to be quite a fiddly process, it's surprisingly easy now, provided your door and lock cylinder are compatible.

And for some inexplicable reason, my front door at home... didn't...

Fortunately, we found a door at Gamereactor's office that did, and Nuki, the makers of the Keypad 2 NFC we're reviewing here today, insist that their products support an overwhelming percentage of front doors in Denmark.

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If you've already invested in a Nuki smart lock, the Keypad 2 NFC is a great addition. A small, installation-free gadget that adds endless functionality and versatility, making it very easy to recommend. As mentioned, there's no need for screws here, as there are two strips of strong adhesive on the back, and it sticks really well once it's in place.

The device itself also requires just four AAA batteries and lasts for around 12 months on a single charge. It is IP54-rated against dust and rain, and is both Aliro-certified and Matter-compatible. So far, so good, right? You also pay quite a lot of money for the privilege, around €179, which is a lot for an extra, something you invest in to expand functionality after you've spent around €200 (or more) on a Nuki Smart Lock.

That is the one main criticism one could easily level at Nuki; it is a bit steep to have to fork out €350+ to achieve these results. But that doesn't mean the results themselves aren't impressive nonetheless. You have a fingerprint reader that can store up to 20 different prints, you can store up to 200 different 6-digit codes, and then there's NFC.

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The idea is that instead of letting others use the Nuki app, you can, via NFC, use either Apple Home Key or Samsung Digital Home Key. This allows you to lend keys, for example, in a fairly seamless way, as it all takes place outside Nuki's own ecosystem, but simply via this "Tap to Unlock" method. It even works with the Apple Watch, and just like with other NFC features, you simply hold your phone up to the lock.

There are cheaper alternatives, no doubt about it. Aqara sells you a complete smart lock solution with all the kit you need for the same price as this keypad, and even other well-known brands like Yale offer many of the same features for considerably less.

But conversely, smart home integration is also about friction - or rather the lack thereof - and using Nuki's products, both the lock itself and this keypad, is simply that little difference that makes you really appreciate it in everyday life.