Nuclear submarine arms race intensifies between North and South Korea

North Korea has unveiled an 8,700-ton nuclear-powered submarine, marking a major step in its military expansion.

Kim Jong Un said the vessel is designed to strengthen defenses against "negative security" threats, and he criticized South Korea's nuclear submarine program as an "offensive act that must be countered."

This is the first time Pyongyang has revealed the tonnage and hull of a nuclear sub since announcing its ambitions in 2021. For images, you can check out the video below.

In the meantime, South Korea is accelerating its own nuclear submarine program, with United States approval, including efforts to acquire military-use nuclear fuel.

Officials emphasize that nuclear-powered subs provide greater underwater endurance and speed compared with conventional diesel subs, allowing Seoul to respond more effectively to North Korean threats and to expand its strategic reach in the region.

The United States also expects these submarines to play a role in countering China's growing naval power. Public opinion in South Korea shows strong support for nuclear deterrence, even if it comes with international sanctions or reduced reliance on US troops.