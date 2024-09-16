Nuclear peaches go on sale for a surprisingly high price

HQ

In 2011, an earthquake hit the Tohoku region of Japan, causing the Fukushima nuclear accident, one of the worst incidents on record since the Chernobyl disaster. More than a decade on, The Tokyo Electric Power Company (or Tepco) is looking to restore the image of the region.

While the clean-up process is still ongoing, Tepco has started selling produce from the region (via The Telegraph). Namely, peaches have made their way from Fukushima around the world. They've arrived at Harrods in London, but you'll have to pay a pretty penny for them, as they cost £80 (~$100).

The goal of the sales campaign is to dissuade people from the belief that the food is contaminated. Instead, it seems the only thing stopping you from getting some peaches from a radioactive region is the size of your bank account.

This is an ad: