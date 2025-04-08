Nubs!: Arena launches on the 15th of May

Nubs!: Arena, the new hectic party game from former Awesomenauts developers at Rangatang and Glowfish Interactive, now has a release date. Previously being slated for Q2, 2025, Nubs!: Arena will now release on the 15th of May.

Also, when Nubs!: Arena does launch, you'll be able to add it to your Steam Library for a day and keep it forever. We've seen similar multiplayer games like Content Warning do this in the past to great effect.

Supporting up to twenty players in this fish-slapping tournament extravaganza, Nubs!: Arena can get pretty chaotic. If you want to take a look at how the game works, all the power-ups you can claim, and more, check out the release date reveal trailer below: