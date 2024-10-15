Nubia, Queen of the Amazons, joins MultiVersus today

HQ

Yet another character has joined MultiVersus' stacked roster. Nubia, Queen of the Amazons from DC comics has made her debut in the fighting game, alongside a gameplay trailer showing what she's capable of.

Nubia in the comics is Wonder Woman's friend and ally, and so it makes sense that she'll have a similar fighting style. Instead of using a lasso and her fists, though, Nubia uses her spear to deal with her opponents. She excels in melee combat, and has a great amount of agility to close the gap between opponents quickly.

If you're looking for a quick, steadfast fighter, Nubia might be for you. Check out the trailer below to see what she's capable of.