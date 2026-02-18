NTMR is exiting competitive Overwatch as it reevaluates its place in the esport

HQ

Despite being quite a key player in the early portion of the Overwatch Champions Series, this clearly hasn't transitioned into something more substantial for organisation NTMR, as the team has announced its plans to depart the esport and reevaluate its place in the competitive circuit.

As confirmed in a post on X, NTMR is dropping and saying goodbye to both its main Overwatch roster and also its NTMR Academy team, meaning it will no longer support a team in the OWCS Qualifiers.

The reason behind this change is explained as such: "At this time, we will be reevaluating our future in Overwatch Esports. As part of this process, we will not field a team for the OWCS Qualifiers, instead dedicating our time and resources to determining whether a future exists for NTMR in the title."

The organisation does sign off by telling fans to keep an eye out for its firm decision on its future in competitive Overwatch.

As for the players and staff affected by this change, you can see the names of all those now out of work in the image below.