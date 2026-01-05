Gamereactor

The Finals

NTMR announces 2026 The Finals roster featuring two new stars

Only Lasagna returns from the previous iteration of the team.

HQ

Last week, we reported on the news that NTMR had decided to release much of its The Finals roster, dropping two of its players and leaving only one star on the active line-up. The organisation is wasting no time at all however, as already NTMR has revealed its updated roster built around Jordan "Lasagna" Williams.

Joining Lasagna are two individuals who were recently let go from Spacestation Gaming's The Finals roster. In particular, we are talking about both Sterling "lamp" Kimball and "Graduating", each of whom will be tasked with helping the team achieve its goals in the coming season.

The question now is how well this revamped line-up will perform but we'll get some answers to this in the coming months.

The Finals

