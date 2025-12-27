NSFW Dispatch scenes will never see the light of day because AdHoc never made them

HQ

While it might be a superhero comedy, Dispatch holds a certain level of maturity in its content. We see quite a steamy scene at the start of Episode 4, and there's plenty of nudity elsewhere in the game (largely thanks to one green penis). However, there could have been a couple of other NSFW moments at one point in development.

Dispatch lead writer Pierre Shorette revealed that some sex scenes had been cut from the game, and fans dug deep in the files to discover there could have at one stage been scenes for the love interests (Blonde Blazer and Invisigal) to stay over. That's one scene per partner, by the way, you greedy, dirty folk.

"Let's curb this here," said Dispatch game director Nick Herman speaking with Eurogamer. "[Fans] could see that we had booleans for 'if someone was going to spend the night' or 'which love interest was going to spend the night.'"

"So after the party, that was the point in the story where that would happen," Shorette said. That puts the potential scenes just before the ending episodes 7&8. When asked why those scenes weren't included, Herman responded the reason was money.

"That whole scene was like double or triple the length; the whole party was almost an entire episode at Robert's apartment. And scoping: we probably pulled like 80 pages out of this game. It was a lot of writing that had to get cut to be condensed down into something that we could produce," Herman said. "So just to say it: those scenes were never storyboarded. They didn't go into animation. So people say 'release them': they never tangibly existed."

A sad day for Dispatch gooners, but at least it allows imagination to run wild with what could have happened. And maybe leaves the door open for Season 2.