NRG returns to competitive League of Legends following acquisition by DarkZero

Back at the end of 2025, it was revealed that esports organisation DarkZero Esports had decided to acquire the esports assets of NRG for an undisclosed fee. Happening right before Christmas, the decision ended up sliding beneath the radar a tad, but already we're seeing the impact of this deal.

It has been revealed that NRG will be returning to the world of competitive League of Legends because of this deal. The former team of DarkZero that operated in the North American Challengers League (the Tier 2 division below the LCS in the region) will now become NRG, with the hope that it can progress and secure a spot in the LCS in good time.

There is no word on the roster that will be featured as the NACL season doesn't start for six weeks, meaning there is plenty of time for announcements, but what we do know is that the core roster has been locked in and tryouts are underway to fill the empty spots. The big question mark revolves around the head coach role, as NRG is currently searching for this job too.

Speaking about what NRG intends out of this team, it explains: "We believe we can be a meaningful part of the tier 2 ecosystem while fighting our way back into the LCS. Our focus is on talent development and inspiring the next generation of players here in North America."