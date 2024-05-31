NRG returns to competitive Apex Legends

HQ

NRG promised several new rosters and teams recently, one of which was a return to competitive Apex Legends after a stint away from the esport. Talking about this matter, NRG has now shown off the latest iteration of its Apex division.

The team includes three players, a coach, and a manager, and as for who they are, you can see that information below.



Brandon "FunFPS" Groombridge



Brandon "oh Nocturnal" Singer



Ryan "Reptar" Boyd



Haris "Hodsic" Hodzic as the coach



Sulaiyman "Sovereign" Muhammad as the manager



We'll get to see the team in action tomorrow in the North American part of the Apex Legends Global Series: 2024 Split 2 Pro League, and then at the Esports World Cup in late July too.