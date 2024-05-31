English
NRG returns to competitive Apex Legends

The roster will be competing in the ALGS and the Esports World Cup too.

NRG promised several new rosters and teams recently, one of which was a return to competitive Apex Legends after a stint away from the esport. Talking about this matter, NRG has now shown off the latest iteration of its Apex division.

The team includes three players, a coach, and a manager, and as for who they are, you can see that information below.


  • Brandon "FunFPS" Groombridge

  • Brandon "oh Nocturnal" Singer

  • Ryan "Reptar" Boyd

  • Haris "Hodsic" Hodzic as the coach

  • Sulaiyman "Sovereign" Muhammad as the manager

We'll get to see the team in action tomorrow in the North American part of the Apex Legends Global Series: 2024 Split 2 Pro League, and then at the Esports World Cup in late July too.

