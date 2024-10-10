NRG makes massive changes to its Valorant roster

HQ

NRG has decided to make some big changes to its Valorant roster. The North American organisation has made the decision to go separate ways with two of its players, one of whom is a former Valorant Champion Tour victor.

Not only has Austin "crashies" Roberts been released, but so has Max "Demon1" Mazanov. As per why these two are departing the team, for Crashies' sake we're simply told its due to his contract coming to an end, whereas for Demon1 NRG adds, "He's too good to keep on the bench, so we're giving him the chance to shine elsewhere."

As we're still quite early into the offseason, there is plenty of time for NRG to decide on who they will tap to replace these two Valorant stars. Either way, expect some more roster announcements in the coming weeks and days.