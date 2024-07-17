NRG makes a host of changes to its Valorant team

HQ

NRG has been facing a bit of trouble getting to the top of competitive Valorant, as the team has failed to make much of a dent in international top-tier events. This is no doubt a driving force behind the decision to make changes to the active team.

NRG has revealed that both Victor "Victor" Wong and Chet "Chet" Singh are departing the team, and that analysts Vladimir "vladk0r" Kornev and "yeboisslays" are also leaving the organisation.

As for who is being tapped as replacements, NRG has yet to confirm this but we'll no doubt have a better idea in the coming weeks.