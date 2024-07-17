English
Follow us
Gamereactor
esports
Valorant

NRG makes a host of changes to its Valorant team

Two players have been cut and there are a few management tweaks too.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

NRG has been facing a bit of trouble getting to the top of competitive Valorant, as the team has failed to make much of a dent in international top-tier events. This is no doubt a driving force behind the decision to make changes to the active team.

NRG has revealed that both Victor "Victor" Wong and Chet "Chet" Singh are departing the team, and that analysts Vladimir "vladk0r" Kornev and "yeboisslays" are also leaving the organisation.

As for who is being tapped as replacements, NRG has yet to confirm this but we'll no doubt have a better idea in the coming weeks.

Valorant

Related texts

0
ValorantScore

Valorant
REVIEW. Written by Henric Pettersson

"Valorant is a fun game that we'll most definitely hear more about within the esports scene."



Loading next content