NRG crowned Valorant Champions 2025 victor

HQ

The 2025 Valorant Champions Tour season is over. This past weekend saw the final matches taking place, and yesterday was the moment that the grand finale was hosted and saw Fnatic taking on NRG for the right to lift the trophy.

After a tense and demanding match that went down to the wire, NRG managed to overcome Fnatic for a 3-2 victory. It was almost a great comeback for Fnatic, as NRG went 2-0 up to start the series, before Fnatic secured back-to-back map wins, before NRG got back on track and claimed the series for their own.

This result sees NRG not just being dubbed world champion and lifting the trophy, but it also sees the organisation heading home with $1 million in prize money, all while Fnatic has to settle for the $400,000 in cash prizes.