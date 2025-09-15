NRG crowned Rocket League Championship Series 2025 victor

HQ

Yesterday, many of the best teams and players in the Rocket League space flocked to France to compete in the Rocket League Championship Series 2025 World Championship. In total, over the full event 20 teams were in attendance and gunning for the trophy and a slice of the $1.2 million prize pool, but only one group managed to secure this award, a team who is now back on top after years away.

NRG has defeated Team Falcons in the grand finale to secure the trophy. This puts NRG back on the mountaintop after last sitting on the throne all the way back in 2019. It was quite a convincing victory for NRG, as they defeated the Falcons 4-1, and even looked dominant elsewhere in the tournament, proving that they deserved to lift the trophy and bask in glory.

The question now is whether or not NRG has what it takes to defend its title when the 2026 season kicks off and many will have the North American team in their sights.