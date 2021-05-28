Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
NPD-analyst: Still no sign that Game Pass cannibalises sales volume

It actually may do the opposite.

When Microsoft in early 2018 decided to include all their first party titles - as well as many from third party (like Outriders and MLB The Show 21) - to Xbox Game Pass, many people thought it would lead to lower game sales. But this does not seem to have happened as games still sell really well, and according to the NPD Executive Director and analyst Mat Piscatella, it seems like Xbox Game Pass rather increases game sales:

"Still no sign that Game Pass cannibalizes sales volume. Still signs that Game Pass may increase sales volume due to networking effect."

NPD tracks North American game sales so Piscatella is saying this based on huge amounts data of actual sales numbers. Did you expect this outcome, or did you think Xbox Game Pass was going to hurt actual game sales?

