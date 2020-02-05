NPCs set to invade Fallout 76 in April

It's been a long time coming, but Fallout 76's long-awaited free Wastelanders update will be released on April 7, and it's coming alongside a new Steam version.

Announced at Bethesda's E3 conference last year, the new Wastelanders update will address one of the most requested features by adding fully voiced NPCs for you to chat with and help out across Appalachia. Anyone who played 76 at launch can remember the world feeling barren if there weren't other players running around causing mischief, so it looks like Bethesda could finally be taking some big steps in the right direction compared to the poorly received 1st membership.

From the new trailer, it looks like you'll be dealing with some new inhabitants in the wasteland, from a pack of crazed raiders to some presumably pleasant settlers. Dialogue choices from the other Fallout games return here along with a new reputation system, affecting your favourability and rewards with the groups depending on how you help or hinder them.

This will all presumably be part of the new main quest being added, but there will also be a shakeup to the original story from launch right from the moment you leave Vault 76. We don't know what will specifically be different about it, but it's not hard to imagine that you'll end up needing to talk with someone this time around.

You can join your friends just like before when dealing with the new quests along with fighting off odd mutated creatures, exploring different areas, plenty of side quests, and getting new gear like the bow seen in the trailer.

Wastelanders will be a free update for anyone who already owns Fallout 76, although Bethesda's blog post highlights a few details the press release didn't. If you felt like spending some of your hard-earned cash there'll be two content bundles available for purchase, featuring themed cosmetic items based on the two new factions. These will be included in the new Fallout 76: Wastelander's Deluxe Edition if you haven't gotten the game already, which releases on the same day as the update on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

You might not want to go ahead with that if you already own Fallout 76 on Bethesda.net, however, since you won't be able to transfer your atoms or Fallout 1st membership over for some reason.

Will you be jumping back into the wasteland on April 7?