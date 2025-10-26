"Nowadays, I can admit that AI is going to be the future," says VFX artist Alex Rivas

HQ

While a lot of artists are still shying away from AI or hoping that it isn't used at all in their given medium, senior VFX compositor at El Ranchito VFX Alex Rivas is ready for it to be the next step in his work. Speaking to us at San Diego Comic-Con Málaga, Rivas seemed confident it would be the next step in developing VFX technology.

"Nowadays, I can admit that AI is going to be the future. So that's something we cannot discuss, that's it," he said. "A lot of content is going to be done with AI.

Let's see what else can the AI give us in the near future." Rivas also added in regards to the tech used in VFX today that volumetric studios aren't as mainstream as they were recently, as they weren't as useful as artists first thought they'd be.

When asked if he'd experimented with AI, Rivas said: "Sure, I'm still testing a little bit with a few tools to see what are the capabilities that we can take from them. It's very interesting, I have to say. But we are in the Comic Con. There are a lot of artists here. And as an artist I am as well, I have to say, AI is not going to replace artists."

While there is still a lot of resistance to AI in art, film, and other mediums, there are those who are willing to accept its use, so long as they're not replaced in the process. Check out our full conversation with Alex Rivas for details on his work on Game of Thrones, Stranger Things, and more.