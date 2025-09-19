Now You See Me: Now You Don't's second trailer is full of tricks galore

HQ

Now You See Me: Now You Don't has just unveiled its second trailer, and we got some more story details as well as a better look at the tricks (that are basically just real magic at this point) that'll appear in the film.

At the beginning of the movie, the Horsemen (made up of stars Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Isla Fisher and Dave Franco) have broken up and are getting put back together by three new magicians (played by Dominic Sessa, Ariana Greenblatt, and Justice Smith). New and old generations seem to clash at first, but they have to work together to stop an evil Rosamund Pike from laundering money. And killing people. She also kills people.

It appears that during the course of the movie Jesse Eisenberg will have to rely on the three young magicians to pull off yet another daring heist, as in what looks like the film's final sequence Franco, Fisher, and Harrelson are mostly nowhere to be seen. Of course, that's just speculation, but it would make sense to give the three newcomers more of a shine.

Now You See Me: Now You Don't releases on the 14th of November.