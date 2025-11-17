Now You See Me: Now You Don't wins big at the box office, leaving The Running Man far behind

HQ

Another weekend done, another Monday ready to analyse the big winners and losers from the box office. Last weekend we saw the arrival of two of the biggest movies left to release in 2025. Edgar Wright's The Running Man and Now You See Me: Now You Don't went toe-to-toe at the box office, but it seems Glen Powell can't quite keep up with the runaway horsemen.

Now You See Me: Now You Don't was a decent hit in the US, raking in over $21 million as per Box Office Mojo. Still a win compared to The Running Man's $17 million in the same territory. Internationally, though, we see the real difference, as Now You See Me 3 earned a whopping $54 million to bring its total to around $75 million.

Meanwhile, The Running Man remains far behind the leaders of the pack at an overall total of $28 million. Elsewhere in the box office, we see last week's big winner largely forgotten as Predator: Badlands dropped 68% in its second weekend.

What movie did you go and see this weekend?